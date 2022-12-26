HDK criticises Uddhav’s statement on Belagavi

December 26, 2022 09:52 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - Bengaluru

Criticising the statement of former Chief Minister of Maharashtra and Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray, who called for declaring Belagavi as a Union Territory till the Supreme Court decides on the border row, former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on Monday said that the BJP government in Karnataka had no strength to hit back at the statement of Maharashtra leaders.

“Speak to Prime Minister Narendra Modi if you (Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai) have the guts. This is against the federal system,” Mr. Kumaraswamy said at Nagamangala in Mandya district during the Pancharatna Yatra.

He said that it was not right to incite people with emotional issues, and that Belagavi is an integral part of Karnataka. “The matter is settled and there is no dispute. Mr. Bommai should also stop using the word dispute when he speaks on the issue,” he said. Belagavi had developed economically, and the State had invested much in the region, which was the reason for Maharashtra making efforts to snatch the region, he pointed out.

Stating that it was time to remain united, the former Chief Minister said that the Maharashtra government had to show responsibility to protect the federal structure, democracy, and respect the Constitution. “Tension and hatred is being created that could result in violence. The BJP government has to take it seriously,” he added.