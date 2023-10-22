HamberMenu
HDK criticises Siddaramaiah, DKS for watching cricket match amidst drought

October 22, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Continuing his tirade against the Congress government, former Chief Minister and JD (S) ad hoc State president H.D. Kumaraswamy on Sunday launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Taking objection to the Chief Minister watching cricket match in Bengaluru at a time when the State is reeling under drought and facing power shortage, Mr. Kumaraswamy said:  “When Rome was burning, Nero was playing the violin! Here people were in trouble, Nero of Karnataka was watching a cricket match.”

Terming the Congress as “Scamgress” on X (formerly Twitter), Mr. Kumaraswamy said: “When the State is facing power shortage, the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister were busy watching a cricket match.”

White Paper on power

“Again and again, I am saying that the creation of artificial power shortage is the government’s own conspiracy. The more it escalates, the more the government collects commission from the private companies. If not, issue a ‘White Paper’ on the reality of power shortage. Why are you silent on this? Why did production stop suddenly?” Mr. Kumaraswamy alleged on X.

Responding, Mr, Shivakumar dismissed the commission claims and suggested that Mr. Kumaraswamy should file a complaint if he believes there is misappropriation in power purchases.

