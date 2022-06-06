HDK counters Siddaramaiah’s claim over ‘conscience votes’

Former Chief Minister and JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy on Monday countered former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s claim over the “conscience votes” from legislators of others parties to facilitate the victory of both the candidates fielded by the Congress party in the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections.

Speaking to reporters after arriving at the Mysuru airport on Monday, Mr. Kumaraswamy said that the Congress cannot become the sole claimant of the “conscience votes”. The results of the Rajya Sabha polls scheduled to be held on June 10 will give an answer to the Congress leader’s claim, he added.

The party had 32 votes in the elections. “We will make up the shortfall,” he said before adding that the party will not carry out any kind of political “operation”.

On the occasion, Mr. Kumaraswamy also made it clear that party MLA G.T. Deve Gowda will vote in favour of JD(S) candidate in the Rajya Sabha elections. Mr. Gowda, who was disgruntled with the party leadership, has made no secret of his plans to quit the JD(S) ahead of the next assembly elections.

Mr. Kumaraswamy also pointed out that it was not Congress alone that did not field a candidate against former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda during the previous elections to Rajya Sabha. Even the BJP had not fielded a candidate, he claimed.

Mr. Kumaraswamy arrived in Mysuru on Monday to campaign for the party candidate in the ensuing elections to the Legislative Council from South Graduates constituency H.K. Ramu.