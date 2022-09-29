HDK condemns dropping Byari langauge from poetry meet

More than 12 lakh people speak the language in Karnataka

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
September 29, 2022 15:39 IST

The former Chief Minister took to Twitter to express his displeasure at the omission of the Byari language  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy has condemned the decision of authorities conducting the Dasara festival in Mysuru to drop Byari language from the Kavi Goshti (poetry meet) held as part of the festivities.

Taking to Twitter, the former Chief Minister said while several other languages spoken in Karnataka, including Tulu and Konkani, were given opportunity, the same was denied to Byari language. He said that more than 12 lakh people speak the language.

