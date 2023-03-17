ADVERTISEMENT

HDK comes down heavily on BJP for ‘creating fictitious characters’

March 17, 2023 06:44 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - Hassan

former Chief Minister says the gateway to south India will be closed permanently for the BJP if it continues with ‘petty politics’

The Hindu Bureau

Alleging that BJP functionaries were tarnishing the image of the Vokkaliga community by creating fictitious characters Uri Gowda and Nanje Gowda, former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy said the BJP will ‘vanish’ if it continues to do such ‘tricks’ in the State.

Speaking to presspersons at Shukravara Santhe in Sakleshpur taluk on Friday, Mr. Kumaraswamy said if the BJP did not change the path it had taken in the State this time, the gateway to south India would be closed for it permanently. However, it could win a few seats if it changed its approach.

Mr. Kumaraswamy said the people of the community never backstabbed anyone. They fought face-to-face. “The BJP is known for making someone villainous and also creating new characters for their political gains. By creating new characters, they are trying to bring disrespect to the community. Nobody will tolerate this”, he said.

The former CM said he knew how to counter the strategies of the BJP. “They cannot play with the JD(S), as they do with the Congress. People in the State will not support their petty politics”, he said.

Mr. Kumaraswamy is in Sakleshpur constituency as part of the Pancharathna Rath Yatra programme.

