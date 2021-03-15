HDK cautions SIT against yielding to pressure

H.D. Kumaraswamy

MYSURU

15 March 2021 00:08 IST

‘Be merciless and conduct a fair probe‘

JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy on Sunday cautioned officials of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the CD scandal against succumbing to pressure from persons in the government.

Fielding queries from reporters in Mysuru, Mr. Kumaraswamy said governments will come and go, but officials will continue to work. “You should honestly find out who is behind the incident that has led to such a situation and who needs to be punished,” he sought to convey to the officials, before asking them to boldly come out with a decision without yielding to pressure from anyone.

He said the State’s honour was in their hands. “Be merciless and conduct an impartial and fair probe and protect the State’s honour,” he said. However, Mr. Kumaraswamy said he does not believe that the investigation by SIT would reach its logical conclusion. For, he believed that it was possible for people in power to politically finish off their adversaries by using small wrongs for character assassination.

Referring to a video message sent reportedly by the woman allegedly in the CD that triggered a row to Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, the JD(S) leader said he believed that the woman has been provided protection. Even if the government has not managed to trace her, she has protection, Mr. Kumaraswamy said.

On KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar’s claim that there was an attempt to fix him in the scandal, he said: “When nobody took his name, what was the need for him to assume that he was the one they were trying to fix.”

He wondered why Mr. Shivakumar, who has more political experience than him, made such a claim publicly.