HDK calls on Vishwanath in K.R. Nagar

April 06, 2024 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, who is contesting the coming Lok Sabha elections from Mandya as BJP-JD(S) combine’s candidate, on Saturday called upon former Minister A.H. Vishwanath at the latter’s residence in K.R. Nagar in Mysuru district.

Mr. Kumaraswamy’s meeting with Mr. Vishwanath, a BJP MLC, assumes significance as the two leaders had fallen out after the latter had resigned as JD(S) MLA representing Hunsur Assembly segment in 2019 along with 16 other MLAs, triggering the collapse of Congress-JD(S) coalition government.

Mr. Vishwanath, who was the State president of JD(S) when he resigned in 2019, had drawn flak from Mr. Kumaraswamy for bringing down the coalition government headed by him.

Speaking to reporters on the occasion, Mr. Kumaraswamy said he decided to call on Mr. Vishwanath at his residence in K.R. Nagar after he had received a call from him. During the call, Mr. Vishwanath blessed Mr. Kumaraswamy and supported his candidature in Mandya Lok Sabha constituency.

Though K.R. Nagar taluk is in Mysuru district, the assembly constituency is part of Mandya Lok Sabha constituency. Mr. Vishwanath is also a former MLA from K.R. Nagar assembly constituency.

Mr. Vishwanath’s meeting with Mr. Kumaraswamy and the declaration of his support to him in the elections to Mandya Lok Sabha constituency comes close on the heels of the former Minister’s appeal to the Congress party to facilitate “unanimous” election of Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar in Mysuru Lok Sabha constituency.

It may be mentioned here that Mr. Vishwanath, who had also served as a former MP, had sought the Congress ticket to contest from Mysuru Lok Sabha constituency again. But, the Congress party had ignored his demand and instead fielded Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) spokesperson M. Lakshmana as its candidate.

It may also be mentioned here that Mr. Kumaraswamy a few days ago had similarly called on former Minister K.C. Narayana Gowda, who was also among the MLAs to have resigned from the Assembly in 2019.

