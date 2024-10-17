‘Mandya to India’: Two-day mega job fair in Mandya

A mega job fair is being organised in Mandya under the leadership of H.D. Kumaraswamy, the Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel, and the sitting Mandya MP. More than 150 employers will participate in the event.

The Union Minister has himself provided this information, stating that over 150 prestigious companies from across the country will be at the job fair, aiming to provide employment and recruit over 3,000 youth in the region.

With the slogan “Mandya to India”, this job fair will be a milestone in Mandya’s history, Mr. Kumaraswamy said, emphasising his commitment to providing jobs for the children of farmers and stated that the fair was organised with this goal in mind.

The job fair will take place on Friday and Saturday (October 18-19) at the Sir M. Visvesvaraya Stadium in Mandya, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Union Minister has urged youth to participate in large numbers and take advantage of this opportunity.

“Every day, numerous unemployed youth visit my home seeking jobs. Their parents have dreams for their children’s future. I have helped as much as I could when hundreds come to my house daily, but I have not been able to create large-scale job opportunities. Through this job fair, thousands of youth will get employment,” Mr. Kumaraswamy said.

There is no shortage of talented youth in Mandya district. There are excellent educational institutions, and many youth graduate from colleges every year. “My resolve is to provide as many job opportunities as possible for them,” he stated.

Over 150 companies, including Mecon, Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL), National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC), Lloyds Metals, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), and Jindal Steel, will conduct direct recruitment at the job fair. The Minister has encouraged youth to make the most of the employment opportunities available across the country.

He said senior officials from his ministry, along with top officials from Mandya district, are working to ensure the success of the job fair. “Our volunteers and officials will provide proper guidance to candidates seeking jobs. Company representatives will assess candidates’ details and arrange suitable positions for them,” he informed.

