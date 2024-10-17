HDK brings mega job mela to Mandya

A mega job mela under the leadership of Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel and Mandya MP H.D. Kumaraswamy will be held in Mandya on Friday and Saturday. The job mela has been organised at Sir M. Visvesvaraya Stadium, said former Minister and JD(S) leader C.S. Puttaraju.

The JD(S) leader was speaking to reporters after inspecting the venue of the job mela along with the party leaders and others, in Mandya on Wednesday.

Mr. Puttaraju said many youth in Mandya Lok Sabha Constituency have voted in favour of Mr. Kumaraswamy and the Union Minister has organised the mela to provide a platform for the youth to get employed.

The former MLA said Mr. Kumaraswamy had come across unemployment problems when he was touring the constituency during the elections. This was a topic of debate during his campaign and Mr. Kumaraswamy has taken up the cause of ending the unemployment, bringing top companies for the job mela.

The top companies in the State and also outside the State are participating in the mela and more than 200 counters will be operational to facilitate the job seekers. More than 2,000 youth have already registered their names to participate in the mela, and over 1,000 additional job aspirants are expected to register their names, the former MLA said.

Mr. Puttaraju said Mr. Kumaraswamy wants the youth, both men and women, from Mandya to get employed and accordingly he was bringing the companies to make the appointment.