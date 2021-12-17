HDK blamed for loss in Vokkaligara Sangha polls

Former General Secretary of Vokkaligara Sangha K. Mahadev on Friday blamed JD(S) leader and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy for his loss in the recently held elections to the Vokkaligara Sangha.

Addressing a press conference in Mysuru, Dr. Mahadev said he had accepted his defeat in a democracy with all humility, but he wished to explain the circumstances leading to it before the public.

He claimed that former Minister and JD(S) MLA representing K.R. Nagar assembly constituency S.R. Mahesh had contacted him with a request to accommodate K.V. Sridhar, a corporator in Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), in his Syndicate in return for the party’s support to the Syndicate. After Dr. Mahadev agreed to the proposal, Mr. Mahesh publicly announced the party’s support to the Syndicate.

The Syndicate led by Dr. Mahadev comprised Mr. Sridhar and Manje gowda for the three seats from Mysuru-Chamarajanagar-Nilgiri districts.

However, Dr. Mahadev claimed that three days prior to the elections, Mr. Kumaraswamy had ‘cheated’ him by having a video message circulated that contributed to his loss in the elections.

It may be mentioned here that Mr. Sridhar, C.G. Gangadhar and Dr. Manje Gowda had won the three seats from Mysuru-Chamarajanagar-Nilgiri districts.