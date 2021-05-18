HDK bats for extending lockdown beyond May 24

As the State administration is yet to decide on the extension of lockdown beyond May 24, former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on Tuesday urged the government to extend it by one month while providing relief to those who have lost their livelihood.

“If the lockdown is not extended, the State could witness a bigger disaster. Do not play with the lives of people,” the former Chief Minister said in Bengaluru. Further, he said: “It is not sufficient to declare a lockdown. The government should announce a special package for daily wage workers and the poor, among others.”

His demand comes at a time when the State is debating on whether the lockdown should be extended or not. Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has also indicated that a decision would be made in a couple of days’ time.

Mr. Kumaraswamy said that it becomes imperative to extend the lockdown since the infection numbers are not coming down.

Alleging that the government has reduced testing to protect its image and to show a lesser number of COVID-19 positive patients, he said that stopping of testing would result in huge loss of life. “To mislead the public temporarily, it is being done. The Cabinet Ministers are also not providing details on ground realities and some Ministers are indulging in loose talk,” he added.