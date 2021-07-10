‘HDK and Sumalatha should avoid tussle for sake of district’s development’

KALABURAGI

10 July 2021 17:38 IST

Refusing to comment on the ongoing war of words between JD(S) leader and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy and Sumalatha Ambareesh, MP, over illegal mining in Mandya, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa asked them to avoid a tussle for the sake of the district’s development.

“They [Mr. Kumaraswamy and Ms. Sumalatha] need not lock horns like this. They should learn to live like siblings for the sake of the district’s development. I am satisfied that the M.H. Ambareesh memorial project got the government nod,” he said in his brief interaction with mediapersons in Kalaburagi on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, Mines and Geology Minister Murugesh Nirani dismissed the allegations of illegal mining at Baby Betta in Mandya district and expressed his government’s readiness to order for a probe if Ms. Sumalatha would produce some substantial evidence.

“There are no mining activities taking either around KRS dam or Baby Betta in Mandya district. I have personally visited the spot after the allegations were made. I had directed the officials to stop stone quarrying and take action against the violators. Those who had violated the rules were fined. There is a ban on stone mining around the KRS reservoir. If Ms. Sumalatha has evidence about illegal mining, let her produce it and we will order a thorough investigation. We will take action against the offenders without bending to any pressure,” Mr. Nirani said.

Responding to the spat between Mr. Kumaraswamy and Mr. Sumalatha, Mr. Nirani said that the verbal clash between the two respected leaders would in no way help solve any problem. “Politicians should not indulge in mud slinging. Both the leaders are intelligent and have enough experience in politics. They need to end the public tussle. Senior leaders should intervene and end the matter,” Mr. Nirani added.