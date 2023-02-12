HDK and JD(S) leaders come down heavily on Arsikere MLA

February 12, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - Hassan

Coming down heavily on Arsikere MLA K.M. Shivalinge Gowda of the JD(S) for maintaining distance from the party, former CM H.D. Kumaraswamy hinted at fielding Ashok Banavara, a former ZP member, for Arsikere seat in the elections.

Speaking at the party workers’ convention in Arsikere on Sunday, Mr. Kumaraswamy said he had known well in advance that Shivalinge Gowda would quit the party and join the Congress. “He has grown taller in politics. He does not require H.D. Deve Gowda or H.D. Kumaraswamy now,” he commented.

“Now, he is praising Siddaramaiah of the Congress. If Mr. Siddaramaiah suffers a setback, he will criticise him too. I have known his political moves for a long time. The party always supported him. When I was the CM, I sanctioned an engineering college for Arsikere, despite opposition,” he said.

The party stood by Mr. Shivalinge Gowda when he lost the election by a thin margin. “When coconut growers were facing losses in Arsikere and neighbouring taluks, I sanctioned ₹180 crore of relief. If our party comes to power, we will fix the support price of ₹15,000 for copra,” he said.

On the party ticket for Arsikere, Mr. Kumaraswamy took the name of Ashok Banavara. “Kodihalli Mutt seer has said to have predicted that a Kuruba candidate will win in Arsikere in the coming election. If so, Ashok has got luck,” he said. However, he did not declare him as the candidate.

Former Minister H.D. Revanna also blasted Mr. Shivalinge Gowda for leaving the party. ”When he was defeated, the JD(S) provided him with excellent care. Former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda played a major role in his victory. However, he has no courtesy to meet Mr. Deve Gowda, suffering from health issues,” he said.

C.M. Ibrahim, State president of the JD(S), claimed that Mr. Shivalinge Gowda prevented many party supporters from attending the convention by offering them cash. However, the turnout had been highly impressive.

Lok Sabha member Prajwal Revanna, MLC Suraj Revanna and others were present at the programme.

Mr. Shivalinge Gowda is said to be in touch with Congress leaders to join the party. Ahead of the party meeting, he gave a statement that he had not been invited by the party for the convention.