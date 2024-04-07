HDK and DKS spar over Mekedatu and other irrigation projects

April 07, 2024 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - Bengaluru

Irrigation projects in Karnataka, particularly Mekedatu balancing reservoir project, triggered a political spat between Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on Sunday with the former accusing the latter of not doing anything while in power and Mr. Kumaraswamy terming such allegations as a lie.

Speaking to mediapersons in Bengaluru, Mr. Shivakumar said: “Mr. Kumaraswamy is talking about Mekedatu and Mahadayi now, but he did not do anything when in power. When we undertook padayatra for Mekedatu, he ridiculed us and said we were undertaking padayatra to eat kebabs. He is talking about the yatra now. Looks like Mandya heat is affecting him.” Mr. Shivakumar said: “Our fight is for the people of the region and he could not digest it. I have taken up irrigation ministry to build Mekedatu dam. I will deliver at any cost.”

Taking serious exception to such remarks, Mr. Kumaraswamy said on social media platform X: “Why are you digging up old things when power is in your hands. Did the power given to your hands by people become weak in just 10 months? You are spreading lies that I did not do anything.” He said: “It was during my reign in 2018 that the State government submitted DPR for Mekedatu. You were part of the government. Have you forgotten about this information? In 2006-2007, the State Cabinet allocated ₹100 crore and approved Mahadayi. The project was also launched. What was the Congress government that came afterwards doing?”

The former Chief Minister asked: “Don’t you have the information of my meetings with the Centre over the issue of Mekedatu, Mahadayi and other irrigation projects. I have met (Union Minister) Nitin Gadkari alone 10 times. At the ripe age of 90, (former Prime Minister) H.D. Deve Gowda has been raising his voice on irrigation projects both within and outside the Parliament.” When Mr. Gowda raised the Mekedatu issue in Parliament, he said that Congress president and MP from Karnataka (Mallikarjun Kharge) was silent while other members from Congress followed him. “Congress and DMK are alliance partners and DMK has said that it will not allow Mekedatu in its manifesto to which your party is silent.”