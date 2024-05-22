HDK advises Prajwal to shun his lawyers’ advice and return to co-operate with SIT probe

Former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, who has already given a public call to Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna to return to India, on Wednesday appealed to his nephew to shun his lawyers’ advice and co-operate with the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the charges of sexual abuse against him.

Fielding reporters’ queries in Mysuru on Wednesday, Mr. Kumaraswamy asked Mr. Prajwal to uphold morality by returning to India. “Don’t take any advice from the lawyers in this case. You should return to uphold morality,” he said while reiterating his appeal to his nephew to return to India if he has any respect for his grandfather and former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda.

Mr Kumaraswamy said he would have stopped Mr. Prajwal from leaving abroad had he known about the plans. He said the Hassan MP had flown to a foreign country on April 27 on the advice of lawyers.

The JD(S) leader recalled that Mr. Prajwal had sought a week’s time after the SIT issued him a notice. However, he may have “feared” the consequences of returning when a case of rape was booked against him after denying him time the one week’s time he had sought.

Admitting that the episode had damaged the reputation of Mr. Deve Gowda’s family, Mr. Kumaraswamy said the Congress government, as revealed in the audio tapes, was keen to destroy the regard for the former Prime Minister’s family.

Mr. Kumaraswamy, who made it clear that Mr. Prajwal Revanna was neither in his nor his father and former Minister H.D. Revanna’s contact, said he had already appealed to him to come and prove himself before the SIT if he considers himself innocent. If it is proved that he has illegally brought pressure on women and mentally harassed them, he should undergo punishment, he said.

While making videos of sexual abuse was a crime, the act of distributing them in large numbers without even blurring the images of the victims was a bigger crime, the JD(S) leader said.

Claiming that BJP leader Devarajegowda, former MP L.R. Shivarame Gowda, and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar were behind the distribution of the pen drives containing the explicit videos, Mr. Kumaraswamy said the probe should cover this aspect also, keeping the honour of the victims in mind.

Mr Kumaraswamy alleged that Karthik, the driver of Mr. Revanna’s family, who had originally leaked the videos, was under the “protection” of SIT. “Why has the SIT not officially taken him into custody?,” he asked.

