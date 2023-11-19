HDK accuses Siddaramaiah of ‘outsourcing’ his constituency works to Yathindra

November 19, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - Bengaluru

Former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, who has been attacking Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on the charge of corruption in transfers, continued his tirade against the latter on Sunday for allegedly “outsourcing” Varuna constituency works to his son.

“Have you (Mr. Siddaramaiah) outsourced Varuna constituency (from where Mr. Siddaramaiah has won) to your son (former legislator Dr. Yathindra)? What is the connection between your son and R. Mahadevu, with whom he was talking, with Varuna constituency?” Mr. Kumaraswamy said on social media platform X on Sunday.

He said: “People of Varuna have elected you and you have to work for them. Why have you outsourced the work to your son? I had not outsourced my constituency work to my son. Not only have you outsourced the work to your son, but you have made him the Ashraya committee head and allowed him to hold KDP and officers meeting. Is this allowed in law?”

The former Chief Minister was referring to a phone conversation of Dr. Yathindra and Mr. Siddaramaiah in which Dr. Yathindra is heard correcting a list. Mr. Kumaraswamy has been claiming that the list is the transfer list even as the Chief Minister has claimed it to be the list of beneficiary schools under CSR.

Mr. Kumaraswamy said: “As far as I know, no Chief Minister has outsourced their constituency work to their children. You have set a precedent. You have given your son a backdoor entry. Is there any provision for such things in constitution? If there is, let me know.” He said that Mr. Mahadevu with whom Dr. Yathindra was heard speaking is in charge of transfers in the Chief Minister’s office, and had nothing to do with Varuna constituency or the CSR funding while Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa has clarified that CSR had no relation with the Education Department.

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters here on Sunday, Mr. Siddaramaiah said that there is no need to respond even if Mr. Kumaraswamy puts our social media posts 100 times. “He is saying about the transfers and financial transactions that took place during his time. As I said before, I will take political retirement if shown that I have taken money for transfers.”

