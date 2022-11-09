HDK accuses of BJP of misusing Kempe Gowda’s name for political mileage

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
November 09, 2022 23:43 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

H.D. Kumaraswamy

ADVERTISEMENT

JD (S) leader and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on Wednesday accused the BJP as well as its government in the State of misusing the name of Bengaluru founder Kempe Gowda for gaining political mileage.

Speaking to journalists in Bengaluru, Mr. Kumaraswamy said the BJP was under an illusion that it could woo Vokkaliga votes by installing the statue of Kempe Gowda on Bengaluru International Airport Limited premises. However, people themselves would bring the BJP out of such an illusion in the polls, he said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

He maintained that the best method to show respect to Kempe Gowda was solving the problems of Bengaluru that had grown in a big way.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app