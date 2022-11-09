HDK accuses of BJP of misusing Kempe Gowda’s name for political mileage

JD (S) leader and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on Wednesday accused the BJP as well as its government in the State of misusing the name of Bengaluru founder Kempe Gowda for gaining political mileage.

Speaking to journalists in Bengaluru, Mr. Kumaraswamy said the BJP was under an illusion that it could woo Vokkaliga votes by installing the statue of Kempe Gowda on Bengaluru International Airport Limited premises. However, people themselves would bring the BJP out of such an illusion in the polls, he said.

He maintained that the best method to show respect to Kempe Gowda was solving the problems of Bengaluru that had grown in a big way.