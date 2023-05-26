HDK accuses Congress of winning polls through malpractice in 45 to 50 seats

May 26, 2023 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST

He seeks an ECI probe into this and dares CM to conduct an inquiry into malpractice

BENGALURU

Accusing the Congress of winning the Assembly polls through malpractice by distributing coupons worth ₹ 3,000 to ₹ 5,000 in 45 to 50 Assembly seats, JD (S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy on Friday dared Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to order an inquiry into the alleged malpractice.

Addressing a press conference in Bengaluru, Mr. Kumaraswamy also appealed to the Election Commission of India to conduct a probe.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said such a malpractise was the reason for the defeat of his son Nikhil Kumaraswamy in Ramanagara constituency.

“Coupons with QR codes bearing ₹ 3,000 to ₹ 5,000 had been distributed among voters just before the commencement of polling,” he alleged, displaying such coupons at the press conference.

He alleged that such coupons had been offered on a condition that voters can exchange them for articles in certain malls and shopping complexes if the Congress candidate wins. He claimed that such coupons had been distributed in nearly 50 Assembly constituencies including Ramanagara, Magadi and Rajarajeshwarinagar.

Answering a query, he said Mr. C.M. Ibrahim, who has resigned as party State president, would be continued in that post. Mr. Ibrahim intervened and announced that Mr. Nikhil Kumaraswamy, who has tendered resignation to the post of party State youth wing president, would also be continued.

Parliament buidling inauguration

Meanwhile, the party national executive that had a detailed discussion on the invitation extended to former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda to attend the inauguration of Parliament Building, endorsed the decision of Mr. Gowda to attend the event, Mr. Kumaraswamy said.

He accused the Congress of trying to politicise the issue of inauguration.

Referring to the allegations by Congress that President Droupadi Murmu, who belongs to the tribal community, had been insulted, Mr. Kumaraswamy wondered why it did not occur to the Congress when it fielded Yashwant Sinha against her in the presidential polls.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.