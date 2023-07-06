HDK accuses Congress of promoting ‘transfer business’, ‘hate politics’

July 06, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - MYSURU

The suicide attempt by a KSRTC staffer on his being transferred from Nagamangala in Mandya district has taken a political turn with the former Chief Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy seeking the dismissal of Mandya district in charge Minister N. Cheluvayaswamy.

He also accused the Congress of encouraging ‘’transfer business’’ and ‘’politics of hate’’ within a month of assuming power.

Mr. Kumaraswamy was in the city to inquire about the health of the KSRTC staff Jagadish, who was shifted to a private hospital in the city for treatment and his condition is said to be serious.

‘’Make money if you so wish through transfers but do not play with people’s lives’’, said Mr. Kumaraswamy, citing a few ‘’examples’’ of what he claimed was ‘’hate politics’’.

‘’While a woman party worker was being harassed by a local rowdy to quit the JD(S) and join the Congress, Jagadish was being harassed by officials,” he said. The family members of Jagadish are staunch JD(S) followers, he added, hinting that the transfer was politically motivated.

He claimed that a note by Jagadish states that Mr. Cheluvayaswamy was responsible for the transfer and he sought action against the latter.

Speaking to media persons in the city, Mr. Kumaraswamy said that the ‘’transfer business’’ was at work across Karnataka and alleged that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was party to it as transfer orders are issued through him. He claimed that during his tenure as the Chief Minister not a single transfer had taken place.

Transfers are inevitable as part of administration but there should be a well-defined yardstick. “All major posts and transfers have a price under the present government,” said Mr. Kumaraswamy. In reply to a question, he challenged the Congress to investigate and go into the details of his private property.

