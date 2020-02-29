HDK accuses BJP govt. of diverting loan waiver funds

The issue of farm loan waiver is back in the middle of a contentious debate with former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy accusing the BJP government of diverting ₹25,000 crore reserved for loan waiver and Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa stoutly denying it.

Mr. Kumaraswamy has said that he would take up the issue during the legislature session starting Monday. In series of tweets, he alleged that BJP government has dropped the names of over a lakh farmers from the loan waiver scheme citing document issues. He also alleged that the move was nothing but “cheating” farmers of the State and said: “The State is acting irresponsibly and I’m going to raise the issue on the floor of the House.”

CM refutes

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa said that such allegations were baseless and it was an effort to spread disaffection among farmers. “All farmers who have submitted documents will be benefited,” he said. On Saturday, many BJP leaders jumped to the defence of the Chief Minister and said that farmers would get their due.