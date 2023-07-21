HDFC Bank holds Grameen Loan Mela in Kalaburagi

July 21, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - KALABURAGI

HDFC Bank organised a Grameen Loan Mela in Kalaburagi on Friday.

Around 6,000 people, including small and marginal farmers, traders, agricultural entrepreneurs, and healthcare enterprises, from more than 500 villages across the district participated.

The mela was organised by the Commercial and Rural Banking Group of the bank. The objective was to create a platform for potential customers to learn about the bank’s products and services, including finance options like agriculture finance, healthcare finance, construction vehicle finance, and commercial equipment finance. In addition to this, the mela provided further information on working capital loans, term loans, letters of credit, and bank guarantees for MSMEs.

