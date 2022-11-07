HDD urges Modi to install Kempe Gowda statue on Parliament premises

ADVERTISEMENT

Days before the unveiling of the 108-ft-statue of Kempe Gowda - the founder of Bengaluru - on the premises of the Kempegowda International Airport, the demand to install his statue on Parliament premises in Delhi has been reiterated.

Former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to consider installing a bronze statue of Kempe Gowda on the Parliament premises. He has cited an earlier memorandum submitted by the Bengaluru founder Kempe Gowda Central Committee on the issue.

Incidentally, Mr. Modi is arriving in Bengaluru on November 11 to unveil the statue and inaugurate terminal II of the airport. The installation of the statue by the BJP itself is being seen as a political overture by the party to woo Vokkaligas. Vokkaliga community in the recent decades has mostly remained with Janata Dal (Secular) and Congress.

“Kempe Gowda established Bengaluru in the 16 th century and the seeds that he sowed centuries ago has today flowered into a globally renowned metropolis that we are all proud of. Kempe Gowda, who personifies Bengaluru, could very well be seen as a symbol of India’s technological leap. There is no other city in India that houses as many public and private institutions of scientific and technological excellence,” Mr. Gowda said in a letter to Mr. Modi on Sunday.

Mr. Gowda’s letter assumes significance in Vokkaliga politics in Old Mysore region as the BJP government is attempting to make inroads into the Janata Dal (Secular) strongholds and has been taking the Kempe Gowda Ratha Yatra around Vokkaliga dominated districts in the run up to the inauguration of the statue. While many regional Vokkaliga leaders in the Opposition have accused the BJP of turning the government yatra into a party affair, the collection of ‘sacred soil’ as part of the ratha yatra from various places in the Vokkaliga heartland that is to be mixed with soil on the airport premises has continued.