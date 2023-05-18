HDD turns 90, greeted by leaders from across political spectrum

May 18, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - Bengaluru

Leaders from across the political spectrum, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu and Chief Minister-designate Siddaramaiah, on Thursday wished former Prime Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) supremo H.D. Deve Gowda on his 90th birthday.

“Greetings to our former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda Ji on his birthday. His contribution towards our nation is noteworthy. Praying for his long and healthy life,” Mr. Modi tweeted on Thursday. Ms. Murmu spoke to Mr. Gowda on phone to wish him.

“Best birthday wishes to former PM and senior leader of Janata Dal (Secular) Mr. Gowda. I wish him good health and happiness. May he continue to guide us to protect the interests of Kannadigas and our land, water and language,” tweeted Mr. Siddaramaiah, who honed his political skills under the nonagenarian leader in the Janata Parivar before parting ways in 2006 to join Congress.

Among those who joined to wish the former Prime Minister were the outgoing AICC president M. Mallikarjun Kharge, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Union Ministers Pralhad Joshi and Nitin Gadkari, former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, former Ministers K.J. Geroge, M.B. Patil, Eshwar Khandre and K. Sudhakar.

A delegation of BJP leaders led by Mr. Bommai also visited him at his residence to wish him. Among those present included former Ministers R. Ashok and Govind Karjol.

“My heartfelt thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi avare for wishing me on my birthday and your prayers for my good health. God has been kind to me. I hope he gives me the energy to serve the nation till my last breath,” Mr. Gowda responded to Mr. Modi.

Mr. Gowda also wished Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, who incidentally shares his birthday on Thursday with the former Prime Minister.

Earlier in the day, he celebrated his birthday by cutting a cake in the presence of his children and grandchildren at his Padmanabha Nagar residebce after visiting Sri Tirumalagiri Venkataramana temple.