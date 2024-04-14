HDD takes potshots at CM, Dy. CM  

April 14, 2024 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - MYSURU

Former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda lashed out at Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar for talking about Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a flippant manner.

Mr. Gowda who shared the stage with Mr. Modi here on Sunday addressed a large gathering.

Without mentioning the names of any Congress leader, Mr. Gowda sarcastically remarked that there were two people ruling the State and indulging in flippant talk about the Prime Minister.

“A Chief Minister of six crore people talks lightly about a Prime Minister of 140 crore people who was strengthening the nation’s economy,” he added.

Mr. Gowda said in his 60 plus years of political life he had not seen such a government in Karnataka as the present Congress government. “It is for a specific reason that I instructed my son H.D. Kumaraswamy to join Mr. Modi who was strengthening the economy. Wealth from the State was being siphoned off to fund elections in other States by the Congress and I wanted my son to to stop this,” he added.

Referring to INDIA bloc leaders Mr. Gowda said he knew every one of them individually and there as none to match Mr. Modi or take the country forward.

“India under Mr. Modi is the fifth largest economy in the world and he was striving to make it among the top three and we have to strengthen his hands. It is our responsibility that the BJP-JD(S) coalition in State works hard to gift Mr. Modi with at least 24 out of 28 seats from Karnataka,” said Mr. Gowda.

Former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa said the BJP-JD(S) coalition was gaining in strength.

“The Congress believed in money power, liquor power, and muscle power besides misuse of official machinery and was under a delusion that it would continue to rule the State. But once the election results are out, this government will cease to be in Karnataka,” said Mr. Yediyurappa.

