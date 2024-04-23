ADVERTISEMENT

HDD sheds tears, DKS questions why

April 23, 2024 10:41 pm | Updated 10:41 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Wednesday asked why former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda had to shed tears “as it was Congress party which had made him the Prime Minister.”

Mr. Gowda, speaking at Sattigarahalli in Holenarasipura taluk, had wept, while talking about the travails of the farming community. He had said that during his tenure as Prime Minister, he had given importance to irrigation and people should understand his contribution. He added that he would discuss farmers’ issues once Prime Minister Narendra Modi is re-elected.

Speaking to reporters at his Sadashivanagar residence on Wednesday, Mr. Shivakumar said, “I don’t know why Mr. Gowda is shedding tears. Congress party made him the Prime Minister. It is not Hassan district which made him the Chief Minister but Ramanagara and Bengaluru Rural districts. No matter what he does, JD(S) will not win any seats in Karnataka.”

