HDD expresses solidarity with Kisan Sansad

Former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda has written to lawyer Prashanth Bhushan expressing regret over not being able to attend the Kisan Sansad being held over the weekend, while expressing moral support for the event.

Arguing that the Centre did not hold winter session of Parliament to avoid a discussion on the issues of farmers, a group of activists, jurists and politicians are holding Kisan Sansad in Delhi on Saturday and Sunday. The sansad is seen as an attempt by farmers’ outfits to reach out to more people.

“Although I’m not there physically, I assure you, I’m there in spirit,” said Mr. Gowda in the letter to Mr. Bhushan. He reiterated his reservation with the three farm laws passed by the Centre as Ordinances “without proper discussion” and the manner in which the protesting farmers have been treated by the Centre.