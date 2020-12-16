HDD: Completely oppose anti-cow slaughter Bill

Bengaluru

16 December 2020 22:40 IST

Former Prime Minister and JD(S) supremo H.D. Deve Gowda has said that his party “completely opposed” the anti-cow slaughter Bill passed in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly.

In a statement, Mr. Gowda said the BJP had gone ahead and passed the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Bill, 2020, in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly and it would “cause unrest in society”. The Bill is yet to be passed in the Council and the government is contemplating bringing out an Ordinance on it.

Mr. Gowda recalled that in 2010 too, the BJP had tried to bring in such a Bill, which was opposed by the JD(S). He pointed out that the State already had the Karnataka Prevention of Cow Slaughter and Cattle Preservation Act, 1964, in force.

Advertising

Advertising