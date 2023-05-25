HDBRTS begins work to prevent flooding on mixed traffic lanes during monsoon this year

May 25, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Considering the recurring problem of water-logging on the mixed traffic lanes adjoining the Hubballi-Dharwad Bus Rapid Transit System (HDBRTS) during the monsoon, the authorities have, this time, initiated works to resolve the problem. They have also set up a task force to address complaints.

According to a press release issued by HDBRTS Limited, works have already started to prevent recurrence of water-logging on the mixed traffic lanes.

Storm-water drains next to the mixed traffic lanes are being cleaned so that water can easily pass and prevent flooding on the road. According to the authorities, flood-prone areas have been identified and cleaned. This apart, other preventive measures to check accumulation of water on the road have been taken.

Task force

The managing director of HDBRTS Limited has set up a disaster management task force to address any issue that may crop up during the rainy season. The task force comprising an engineering team is led by the general manager (civil).

In the event of any complaint, the task force will rush to the location immediately to resolve the issues. In case of any problem on the BRTS corridor, the general public has been urged to contact the task force by calling the BRTS control room on Ph: 18005991010 or by taking a picture or making a video of the issue and sending it to WhatsApp No 9611537436.

HDBRTS is a dedicated bus corridor of four lanes for public transportation between Hubballi and Dharwad and adjoining it is the four-lane mixed traffic corridor.

In the last few years, water-logging during monsoon has been frequently witnessed on the stretch causing problems to motorists.

