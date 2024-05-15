H.D. Revanna’s visit to Hassan cancelled

Former Minister H.D. Revanna, who was expected to visit Hassan on Wednesday, a day after getting bail in the abduction case, cancelled his plan. He remained in Bengaluru.

The JD(S) workers had planned a rousing welcome for him at Kirisave, the border village in Channarayapatna taluk. Raghu Hongere, district spokesperson for the Janata Dal (Secular), informed the media on Tuesday that the party workers and leader would be extending him a grand welcome at Kirisave on Wednesday.

However, by late in the night, the programme was cancelled. Revanna appealed to the workers not to burst crackers or hold any celebrations. The workers in Hassan and Holenarasipur did burst crackers when the special court granted him bail on Monday evening.

