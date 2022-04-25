H.D. Revanna says wife Bhavani will become an MLA some day

The JD(S) MLA’s elder son Suraj Revanna is a member of the Legislative Council of Karnataka, and his younger son Prajwal Revanna represents Hassan in the Lok Sabha

Former ZP member Bhavani Revanna campaigning for her son Prajwal, the JD(S) candidate for Hassan Lok Sabha seat, along with husband and former Minister H.D. Revanna at Mudalahippe in Holenarasipur taluk. | Photo Credit: Prakash Hassan

Former minister and JD(S) leader H.D. Revanna has said his wife and former ZP member Bhavani Revanna would become an MLA one day. “I am not telling you she will contest at 2023 Assembly elections, but in the next five or 10 years, she will become an MLA, and nobody can stop her,” he told mediapersons in Hassan on April 24.

“For many years, supporters have been urging the party to field her in the polls. If the party decided to field her from Holenarasipur, I would be happy to work for her victory,” said Revanna. “Workers had been suggesting her name whenever there was an election for either the Legislative Assembly or the Legislative Council. She will become an MLA one day.”

Revanna’s elder son Suraj is a member of the Legislative Council of Karnataka, and his younger son Prajwal represents Hassan in the Lok Sabha.

Hassan Assembly seat

There is speculation that Bhavani Revanna would be fielded from the Hassan Assembly seat in the coming elections.

At present, Hassan is represented by BJP MLA Preetham Gowda.

Mr. Gowda told mediapersons that he is prepared to face the election no matter who is fielded against him. “I welcome either Revanna or Bhavani Revanna to contest from Hassan. I am prepared to face them. If I have ensured development in the city, people will elect me,” he said.

