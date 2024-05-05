H.D. Revanna remanded in SIT custody for three days till May 8; he says arrest is a ‘political conspiracy’

May 05, 2024 09:05 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - Bengaluru

Janata Dal (S) MLA and former Minister H.D. Revanna, who has been arrested in an abduction case, was on Sunday remanded in three-day police custody of the Special Investigation Team (SIT).

The SIT is probing the alleged multiple instances of sexual abuse by his son and Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna. His police custody will end on May 8.

Before he was produced before the magistrate, Mr. Revanna was subjected to medical examination at Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital, where he spoke to electronic media waiting outside.

He alleged that his arrest was a political conspiracy. “There is no evidence against me. I have not done any harm to anyone. First they registered a case against me on April 28, but when they could not do anything to me in that case, they registered another case just to arrest me. I have fought many battles in my 40-year career and will fight it out this time too,” he said.

Mr. Revanna was arrested minutes after his anticipatory bail plea was turned down by the Special Court for Elected Representatives on Saturday.

He was produced before magistrate Ravindra Kattimani at his residence at Koramangala on Sunday evening. The SIT sought his custody, even as Mr. Revanna’s advocate opposed it. However, the magistrate remanded him in SIT custody for three days.

The former Minister is accused of being involved in the abduction of one of the victims of alleged sexual assault by his son, who is a former maid at his Holenarsipur house.

She was allegedly raped by Mr. Prajwal Revanna, who also allegedly recorded the crime. The victim was allegedly abducted at the behest of Mr. Revanna on April 29. She was allegedly held captive at a farmhouse of a former personal secretary to Mr. Revanna in Hunsur taluk, Mysuru district. She was rescued by SIT on Saturday, hours before Mr. Revanna’s arrest.

