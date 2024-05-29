ADVERTISEMENT

H.D. Revanna, SIT file petitions in High Court

Updated - May 29, 2024 09:22 pm IST

Published - May 29, 2024 08:21 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Former Minister H.D. Revanna has filed two separate petitions in the High Court of Karnataka challenging the legality of two criminal cases against him, for allegedly kidnapping a woman and sexually harassing a former domestic help, in K.R. Nagar and Holenarasipur police stations respectively.

Meanwhile, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has also filed a petition before the High Court challenging the May 13 order of the Special Court of Sessions for criminal cases related to MPs and MLAs in granting bail to Mr. Revanna in the kidnap case.

Both the petitions are yet to be listed for hearing.

