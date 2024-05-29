H.D. Revanna files petition before High Court challenging criminal cases; SIT too files petition challenging bail granted to him in kidnap case

Former Minister H.D. Revanna has filed two separate petitions in the High Court of Karnataka challenging the legality of two criminal cases against him, for allegedly kidnapping a woman and sexually harassing a former domestic help, in K.R. Nagar and Holenarasipur police stations respectively.

Meanwhile, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has also filed a petition before the High Court challenging the May 13 order of the Special Court of Sessions for criminal cases related to MPs and MLAs in granting bail to Mr. Revanna in the kidnap case.

Both the petitions are yet to be listed for hearing.