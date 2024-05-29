GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

H.D. Revanna files petition before High Court challenging criminal cases; SIT too files petition challenging bail granted to him in kidnap case

Published - May 29, 2024 08:21 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Former Minister H.D. Revanna has filed two separate petitions in the High Court of Karnataka challenging the legality of two criminal cases against him, for allegedly kidnapping a woman and sexually harassing a former domestic help, in K.R. Nagar and Holenarasipur police stations respectively.

Meanwhile, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has also filed a petition before the High Court challenging the May 13 order of the Special Court of Sessions for criminal cases related to MPs and MLAs in granting bail to Mr. Revanna in the kidnap case.

Both the petitions are yet to be listed for hearing.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.