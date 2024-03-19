ADVERTISEMENT

H.D. Revanna elected president of HAMUL for seventh time

March 19, 2024 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - Shivamogga

Sathish G T 9911

H.D. Revanna | Photo Credit: File photo

Former Minister and JD(S) leader H.D. Revanna has been elected president of Hassan Cooperative Milk Producers’ Society Union (HAMUL) for the seventh consecutive term.

As many as 14 directors, representing the milk producers of Hassan, Chikkamagaluru, and Kodagu districts, elected him president of the union on Tuesday. The directors were elected to the union on March 8, unopposed. Mr. Revanna has been heading the union since 1995.

Speaking to presspersons after the election, Mr. Revanna said the Hassan union stood second in the State after the Bengaluru union in terms of milk production. The union had grown in terms of infrastructure and milk production in the last two-three decades because of the efforts of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US