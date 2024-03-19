GIFT a SubscriptionGift
H.D. Revanna elected president of HAMUL for seventh time

March 19, 2024 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - Shivamogga

Sathish G T 9911
H.D. Revanna

H.D. Revanna | Photo Credit: File photo

Former Minister and JD(S) leader H.D. Revanna has been elected president of Hassan Cooperative Milk Producers’ Society Union (HAMUL) for the seventh consecutive term.

As many as 14 directors, representing the milk producers of Hassan, Chikkamagaluru, and Kodagu districts, elected him president of the union on Tuesday. The directors were elected to the union on March 8, unopposed. Mr. Revanna has been heading the union since 1995.

Speaking to presspersons after the election, Mr. Revanna said the Hassan union stood second in the State after the Bengaluru union in terms of milk production. The union had grown in terms of infrastructure and milk production in the last two-three decades because of the efforts of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, he said.

