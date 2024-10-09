GIFT a SubscriptionGift
H.D. Revanna demands money to complete railway flyover in Hassan

Published - October 09, 2024 08:15 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Former Minister and JD(S) leader H.D. Revanna has urged the State government to release ₹25 crore to complete the construction of a railway flyover near the KSRTC Bus Stand in Hassan.

In a press conference in Hassan on Wednesday, Mr. Revanna said that the project had remained pending for 10 years. Initially, a two-lane flyover was planned, and later it was revised to be four-lane, with an estimated cost of ₹98 crore.

“The State government had to release ₹68 crore. So far, ₹43 crore has been released. The work had remained incomplete due to the delay in releasing the remaining ₹25 crore,” the former Minister stated.

If the State government refused to release the amount, Mr. Revanna, said he would approach the Union government and the Ministry of Railways for the remaining amount. “Let’s do politics later. My priority is the development of the district,” he stated.

Further, he wanted Hassan Deputy Commissioner to take back the land acquired for the railway flyover and fix the boundary. “If the officer does not take the acquired land, people will suspect the officer’s intention,” he added.

