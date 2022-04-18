H.D. Revanna criticises Siddaramaiah for his comments on JD(S)

:

Former minister and JD(S) leader H.D. Revanna has come down heavily on former CM Siddaramaiah for calling the JD(S) B-team of the BJP. It was the Congress that had a tacit understanding with the BJP in select constituencies during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, he alleged.

Speaking to presspersons in Hassan on Monday, Mr. Revanna challenged Siddaramaiah to tell the public how senior Dalit leader K.H.Muniyappa, who had won seven times, was defeated in Kolar. “Who was responsible for his defeat? Let Siddaramaiah tell the public who had worked against the Congress candidate to benefit the BJP”, he asked.

The Congress, which had won 120 seats in 2013, was reduced to 80 because of such politics. The BJP which had won only 40 seats, increased its strength to 104 because of the petty politics of Congress. The Congress was responsible for the defeat of JD(S) candidates in Mandya and Tumakuru in the Lok Sabha polls, he said.

Further, Revanna said if the JD(S) had an understanding with the BJP, he would have got all works pending fulfilled in Hassan. “We are not supporting K.S. Eshwarappa facing corruption charges. He has not released even a rupee for my constituency,” he said.

Convention

Mr. Revanna said that the party would hold its convention in Hassan on April 21 as part of its Janata Jaladhare yatre. Former PM H.D. Deve Gowda, state president C.M. Ibrahim and others would attend the function, he said.