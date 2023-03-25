ADVERTISEMENT

H.D. Revanna criticises scrapping of reservation for minorities

March 25, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - Hassan

He questions the urgency with which Rahul Gandhi was disqualified as a Lok Sabha member

The Hindu Bureau

Former Minister H.D. Revanna has criticised the BJP for its decision to scrap the reservation for minorities. The JD(S) will restore the reservation if it comes to power, he said at a press conference in Hassan on Saturday.

Mr. Revanna said Deve Gowda introduced reservations for the minorities when he was the Chief Minister. Now the same had been withdrawn. “The decision to withdraw the reservation is highly condemnable. We will restore it when we come to power”, he said.

The increase in quota for Vokkaligas and Lingayats, he said, was a political gimmick. The BJP took this decision to divert the public’s attention from the charges of corruption it had been facing. “It is certain that they will lose power. Hence, they have taken such decisions”, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

On the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as a Lok Sabha member, Mr. Revanna questioned the urgency. “The court had given one month to appeal. Then, where was the need for urgency? This is not fair. They made one of their legislators file a case and then disqualified him. This is not a good development. It is against democracy, and it may boomerang”, he said.

Further, Mr. Revanna said thousands of party workers from Hassan would be attending the party’s rally scheduled at Mysuru on Sunday to mark the valedictory of Pancharathna Rath Yatra.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US