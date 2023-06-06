H.D. Revanna appeals to JD(S) workers not to lose hope

June 06, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - Shivamogga

Former Minister and JD(S) leader H.D. Revanna called upon his party workers not to lose hope following the party’s defeat in the recently-concluded Assembly elections.

Addressing a party workers’ meeting in Hassan on Tuesday, Mr. Revanna said the victory and loss were part of the elections. “We lost 20 seats by a thin margin. The party has seen ups and downs. It has the capacity to come back to power. In Hassan district, people of all castes and communities have voted for the party. We will continue to serve them.” he said.

Commenting on the party’s victory in Hassan constituency, Mr. Revanna said the person who had challenged him to win with a margin of not less than 50,000 had been defeated. The people of Hassan sent him back home. “I wish Swaroop would work for the welfare of people in the constituency as his father (H.S .Prakash) did,” he said.

Hassan MLA H.P. Swaroop said he could win in Hassan because of the blessings of former PM H.D. Deve Gowda, H.D. Revanna, Bhavani Revanna, former CM H.D. Kumaraswamy, Lok Sabha member Prajwal Revanna, MLC Suraj Revanna and the hundreds of workers. “I am indebted to them for their support and guidance,” he said.

He also appealed to the party workers to focus on the coming rural body elections and the Lok Sabha polls scheduled for 2024.

Former MLA H.K. Kumaraswamy and others were present. The JD(S) won four of seven seats in Hassan district. In the last elections held in 2018, the party won six of seven.

