Karnataka

H.D. Kumaraswamy’s media advisor Sadananda passes away

K.C. Sadananda
Special Correspondent Bengaluru 06 July 2021 09:53 IST
Updated: 06 July 2021 09:59 IST

A former journalist hailing from Channapatna close to Bengaluru, he had been a long time associate of the Janata Dal (Secular) leader

K.C. Sadananda, media advisor to former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, passed away here in the early hours of Tuesday, July 6, 2021. He leaves behind wife and a son.

According to the family, Mr. Sadananda (49) complained of chest pain on Monday night and was rushed to M.S. Ramaiah Hospital where he breathed his last past midnight.

A former journalist hailing from Channapatna close to Bengaluru, he had been a long time associate of the Janata Dal (Secular) leader and was a crucial link between the media and the former chief minister.

Advertising
Advertising

Among others, he had worked in the popular Kannada eveninger Sanjevani in Bengaluru and before that in Mumbai. He was a member of the Bengaluru Reporters' Guild.

The Karnataka Union of Working Journalists has condoled the passing away of Sadananda.

Comments
More In Karnataka
Karnataka
Read more...