H.D. Kumaraswamy’s media advisor Sadananda passes away

K.C. Sadananda, media advisor to former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, passed away here in the early hours of Tuesday, July 6, 2021. He leaves behind wife and a son.
According to the family, Mr. Sadananda (49) complained of chest pain on Monday night and was rushed to M.S. Ramaiah Hospital where he breathed his last past midnight.
A former journalist hailing from Channapatna close to Bengaluru, he had been a long time associate of the Janata Dal (Secular) leader and was a crucial link between the media and the former chief minister.
Among others, he had worked in the popular Kannada eveninger Sanjevani in Bengaluru and before that in Mumbai. He was a member of the Bengaluru Reporters' Guild.
The Karnataka Union of Working Journalists has condoled the passing away of Sadananda.