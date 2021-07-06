Karnataka

H.D. Kumaraswamy’s media advisor Sadananda passes away

K.C. Sadananda  

K.C. Sadananda, media advisor to former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, passed away here in the early hours of Tuesday, July 6, 2021. He leaves behind wife and a son.

According to the family, Mr. Sadananda (49) complained of chest pain on Monday night and was rushed to M.S. Ramaiah Hospital where he breathed his last past midnight.

A former journalist hailing from Channapatna close to Bengaluru, he had been a long time associate of the Janata Dal (Secular) leader and was a crucial link between the media and the former chief minister.

Among others, he had worked in the popular Kannada eveninger Sanjevani in Bengaluru and before that in Mumbai. He was a member of the Bengaluru Reporters' Guild.

The Karnataka Union of Working Journalists has condoled the passing away of Sadananda.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 6, 2021 10:00:04 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/hd-kumaraswamys-media-advisor-sadananda-passes-away/article35161334.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY