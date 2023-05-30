May 30, 2023 04:05 pm | Updated 04:05 pm IST - BENGALURU

Urging Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to break his silence on implementation of the Congress party’s poll guarantees, former chief minister H. D. Kumaraswamy demanded that the government issue a media advertisement on implementation of guarantees from June 1 as part of confidence-building measures.

“The Chief Minister, who earlier popularised guarantees, is not saying anything about their implementation. Though leaders close to him have been talking about their implementation, people are not trusting them. Hence the Chief Minister should issue media advertisements on the implementation date, just like the Congress did before the polls to popularise their guarantees,” Mr. Kumaraswamy tweeted on May 30.

Defending the public demand for immediate implementation of guarantees, Mr. Kumaraswamy said such a demand was justified as people had given 135 seats to the Congress in the Assembly elections on the basis of its guarantees. “It is the responsibility of the new government to implement the guarantees. There has to be a guarantee from the Chief Minister that the poll guarantees would be implemented from June 1,” he said.

He said people still had the guarantee cards signed by the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar, which were issued before the elections in which they had promised to implement the promises if voted to power.

“The anguish of people is increasing due to the delay in implementation of guarantees. Your focus should be on implementation of guarantees rather than pitting a few leaders and MLAs against me for demanding implementation of guarantees,” Mr. Kumaraswamy said.