H.D. Kumaraswamy urges government to initiate action against MES activists

Bengaluru

27 October 2021 14:27 IST

Former Chief Minister accuses them of disrupting peace and insulting Kannada

Former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy urged the Karnataka Government to initiate action against activists of Maharashtra Ekikaran Samithi (MES) for allegedly disrupting peace and insulting Kannada.

“The MES, which has faced electoral debacles in recent years, has been indulging in actions that threaten to disrupt peace in Belagavi in the runup to Kannada Rajyothsava celebrations. It is indulging in actions that are insulting the pride of Kannadigas and Kannada,” the former Chief Minister tweeted.

He further said, “MES activists have been insulting the Karnataka Government, and instigating Kannadigas in recent times. While demanding that the government maintain documents in Marathi, they have called the Karnataka Government useless. It is condemnable that they have raised Jai Maharashtra slogans. MES has been politically isolated in Belagavi but is creating confusion among the people,” he said, adding that it is creating trouble in Belagavi, which is known for linguistic tolerance.

Mr. Kumaraswamy said that the State Government should not ignore these developments and take action.