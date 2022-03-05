H.D. Kumaraswamy to inaugurate new hospital block in Kalaburagi today

Janata Dal (Secular) leader and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy will inaugurate a new hospital block of United Hospital, a super-specialty surgical centre for accident trauma and critical care, in Kalaburagi on Sunday.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, Vikram Siddareddy, chairman and managing director of the United Hospital, said that the former Chief Minister will dedicate the new hospital block, with 60 beds, including 24 intensive care beds, to the public use in the presence of Murugharajendra Mahaswamy of Jidaga Mutt and Arokiaswamy Velumani, scientist and founder-chairman and managing director of Thyrocare Technologies.

The press meet was attended by senior trauma surgeon Mohammad Abdul Baseer, orthopaedic surgeon Raju Kulkarni, maxillofacial surgeon Udupi Krishna Joshi, and hospital director Veena Siddareddy.

“Started with a small healthcare facility of just 20 beds in 2012, we have now grown into a 120-bed a super-speciality surgical centre for accident trauma and critical care in Kalyana Karnataka. In the last 10 years, we have treated over 30,000 emergency trauma cases and achieved a high survival rate as 95%. The new hospital block would house a catheterisation laboratory (Cath Lab) and CT Scan facility apart from facilities for orthopaedic, maxillofacial, and euro surgeries,” Dr. Siddareddy said.

Dr. Siddareddy said that his hospital had been spending around 10% of the revenues on charity activities and the discounts offered to economically weaker sections had been around ₹1.5 crore a year for the last three years.

To another question, Dr. Siddareddy said that his hospital had been empanelled to all major health insurance schemes including the State Government’s Yeshasvini scheme.