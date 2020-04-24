HD Kumaraswamy targets senior police official

Former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on Friday accused senior IPS officer and Additional Director General of Police, Prisons, Alok Mohan of extracting revenge against him by shifting the trouble makers of Padarayanapura in Bengaluru to Ramanagaram jail.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru, Mr. Kumaraswamy accused Mr. Mohan or nursing a grudge against him for not backing his bid to become the Commissioner of Bengaluru City Police when he was the Chief Minister.

“I suspect that he wants to give trouble to the people of Ramanagaram because of the grudge he holds against me,” said Mr. Kumaraswamy, who represents Ramanagaram constituency in the Legislative Assembly.

The former Chief Minister claimed that Mr. Mohan had lobbied for the post of Bengaluru City Police Commissioner when he was heading the Congress-JD (S) coalition in the State. Mr. Kumaraswamy said he did not appoint him to the coveted post after he gathered information about his background.

With five out of the more than 100 trouble makers from Padarayanapura testing positive for COVID-19, Mr. Kumaraswamy sought to know who advised Mr. Mohan to shift them to Ramanagaram jail. “Why did he bring pressure on the Government? Was it not possible to keep them in Parappana Agrahara jail in Bengaluru. Why did he want them to be shifted to Ramanagaram?”, Mr Kumaraswamy said while demanding an inquiry into the matter.

The former Chief Minister has urged the state Government to take immediate steps to quarantine all the employees of the Ramanagaram jail and the police officials, who transported them to Ramanagaram from Bengaluru.