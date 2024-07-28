GIFT a SubscriptionGift
H.D. Kumaraswamy taken to hospital after nosebleed

Published - July 28, 2024 09:04 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
A video screengrab shows Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy covering his nose during a press conference in Bengaluru on Sunday.

A video screengrab shows Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy covering his nose during a press conference in Bengaluru on Sunday. | Photo Credit: PTI

Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy on Sunday evening was rushed to a private hospital in Bengaluru after a nosebleed during a press conference.

JD(S) sources said that the Union Minister underwent a thorough check-up before being discharged. “He is on blood thinners and possibly the nosebleed was owing to cracks in the nose. Since he has cardiac issues, we did not want to leave anything to chance. All tests were conducted and he was discharged later,” party sources said.

Earlier, while he was addressing the media after the coordination meeting with the BJP, his nose started bleeding. While he wanted to continue, his son Nikhil Kumaraswamy insisted on leaving the venue and headed straight to the hospital.

