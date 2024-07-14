H.D. Kumaraswamy shares his ‘pain’ over not getting Agriculture portfolio in Indian government Cabinet with Mandya farmers

Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy on Sunday shared his “pain” with farmers of Mandya region that he was unable to secure the Agriculture portfolio in the Union Cabinet.

Addressing a felicitation rally, organised in his honour at Pandavapura in Mandya district, Mr. Kumaraswamy said the farmers of Mandya expected him to become the Union Minister for Agriculture, after his election to the Lok Sabha earlier this year so that he could come to their aid.

“I am pained that I was unable to become the Agriculture Minister,” he told the gathering, while pointing out that he was hurt to see media reports claiming that over 1,100 farmers had died by suicide in Karnataka during the one year of the Congress rule.

He said he had been allocated the portfolio of Heavy Industries by the Prime Minister. “Though it is called the Heavy Industries, I can’t publicly share details about the portfolio,” he said, while pointing out that the HMT watch factory established in Bengaluru decades ago made a profit of around ₹250 crore in 1970. But, the company, which should have made a profit of about ₹20,000 crore by now, is on the verge of closure, he regretted.

Similiarly, even the Visvesvaraya Iron and Steel Plant, established by the erstwhile maharajas of Mysuru, in Bhadravathi was also in a bad shape, he said, while pointing out that he was presently facing challenges of setting things right in the Ministry.

Mr. Kumaraswamy lashed out at the “pettiness” of the Congress government in the State for issuing a circular warning officials against attending his recent Janata Darshan in Mandya, and asked why should he attend the all-party meeting that was convened by the State government over the Cauvery issue in Bengaluru on Sunday.

He said he had received petitions from noon to 8 p.m. during the Janata Darshan in Mandya. While 400 to 450 of them pertained to problems in the Revenue Department, another 200 to 300 had submitted petitions seeking financial assistance. He said a number of petitions had been submitted by people seeking employment, sites, and houses.

Mr. Kumaraswamy said he had appointed his former private secretary Krishnaiah, who had also worked as the Deputy Commissioner of Mandya, as his Officer of Special Duty (OSD) to look into the petitions submitted by the people of Mandya.

Mr. Kumaraswamy said he will try to make himself available to the people of Mandya at least once a week. He also assured them of coming up with a plan to provide employment for the youth of Mandya in the next five to six months.

Former Ministers C.S. Puttaraju, G.T. Deve Gowda and K.C. Narayana Gowda, besides former MLA Annadani, JD(S) leader Nikhil Kumaraswamy, and BJP’s Mandya district president Indresh were among the leaders, who participated in the felicitation programme.