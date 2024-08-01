ADVERTISEMENT

H.D. Kumaraswamy has been convinced and will be back in Bengaluru-Mysuru Padayatra over MUDA ‘scam’, say BJP leaders

Published - August 01, 2024 05:37 pm IST - Bengaluru

BJP National General Secretary Radha Mohan Das Agarwal, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and State President B.Y. Vijayendra resolved the issue with HDK

The Hindu Bureau

Union Minister of Major Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy addressing the media at New Delhi. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Putting an end to uncertainty over the proposed padayatra, the BJP central leadership has stated that the padayatra from Bengaluru to Mysuru will begin as per schedule on August 3 under the joint leadership of Union Minister and JD(S) State President H. D. Kumaraswamy and BJP State President B. Y. Vijayendra.

Referring to Mr. Kumaraswamy’s reservations against the manner in which the padayatra had been planned, the BJP leadership has maintained that the “communication gap” with the JD(S) leader has been resolved through talks in which BJP National General Secretary Radha Mohan Das Agarwal, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and State President B.Y. Vijayendra took part.

The padayatra is being taken out to create public awareness against alleged irregularities in Maharshi Valmiki ST Development Corporation, distribution of sites by Mysuru Urban Development Authority and diversion of funds earmarked for the welfare of SC & ST communities.

