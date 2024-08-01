GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

H.D. Kumaraswamy has been convinced and will be back in Bengaluru-Mysuru Padayatra over MUDA ‘scam’, say BJP leaders

BJP National General Secretary Radha Mohan Das Agarwal, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and State President B.Y. Vijayendra resolved the issue with HDK

Published - August 01, 2024 05:37 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Union Minister of Major Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy addressing the media at New Delhi.

Union Minister of Major Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy addressing the media at New Delhi. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Putting an end to uncertainty over the proposed padayatra, the BJP central leadership has stated that the padayatra from Bengaluru to Mysuru will begin as per schedule on August 3 under the joint leadership of Union Minister and JD(S) State President H. D. Kumaraswamy and BJP State President B. Y. Vijayendra.

Referring to Mr. Kumaraswamy’s reservations against the manner in which the padayatra had been planned, the BJP leadership has maintained that the “communication gap” with the JD(S) leader has been resolved through talks in which BJP National General Secretary Radha Mohan Das Agarwal, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and State President B.Y. Vijayendra took part.

The padayatra is being taken out to create public awareness against alleged irregularities in Maharshi Valmiki ST Development Corporation, distribution of sites by Mysuru Urban Development Authority and diversion of funds earmarked for the welfare of SC & ST communities.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Bangalore / state politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.